How to Watch the NBA on Monday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
There are 11 contests on today's NBA schedule, including the Golden State Warriors taking on the New Orleans Pelicans.
Today's NBA Games
The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics
The Celtics hope to pick up a road win at the Wizards on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and NBCS-BOS
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 1-1
- BOS Record: 2-0
- WAS Stats: 116.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 124.5 Opp. PPG (29th)
- BOS Stats: 113.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 107.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG)
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (28.0 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 4.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -10.5
- BOS Odds to Win: -500
- WAS Odds to Win: +375
- Total: 229.5 points
The Indiana Pacers play host to the Chicago Bulls
The Bulls take to the home court of the Pacers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSIN and NBCS-CHI
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 2-0
- CHI Record: 1-2
- IND Stats: 134.0 PPG (first in NBA), 116.5 Opp. PPG (21st)
- CHI Stats: 103.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (17th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 12.0 APG)
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (24.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 3.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: IND -3.5
- IND Odds to Win: -160
- CHI Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 226.5 points
The Charlotte Hornets play host to the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hit the road the Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 1-1
- BKN Record: 0-2
- CHA Stats: 107.5 PPG (21st in NBA), 110.5 Opp. PPG (14th)
- BKN Stats: 116.5 PPG (eighth in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (17.5 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 9.5 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -1.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -120
- CHA Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 228.5 points
The Atlanta Hawks host the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Hawks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 1-2
- MIN Record: 1-1
- ATL Stats: 119.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.3 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- MIN Stats: 100.0 PPG (30th in NBA), 93.5 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (20.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 10.7 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Rudy Gobert (14.5 PPG, 13.5 RPG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -2.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -135
- ATL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 234.5 points
The Toronto Raptors play host to the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers travel to face the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TSN and ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 1-2
- POR Record: 0-3
- TOR Stats: 102.3 PPG (26th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- POR Stats: 102.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -7.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -300
- POR Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 217.5 points
The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Detroit Pistons
The Pistons go on the road to face the Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and BSDET
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 2-1
- DET Record: 2-1
- OKC Stats: 109.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.3 Opp. PPG (16th)
- DET Stats: 110.3 PPG (16th in NBA), 101.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: OKC -5.5
- OKC Odds to Win: -225
- DET Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 226.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat
The Heat hit the road the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSSUN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 1-1
- MIA Record: 1-2
- MIL Stats: 114.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (27th)
- MIA Stats: 101.3 PPG (28th in NBA), 109.0 Opp. PPG (13th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -5.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -225
- MIA Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 223.5 points
The New Orleans Pelicans play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors go on the road to face the Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSNO, and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 2-0
- GS Record: 2-1
- NO Stats: 103.5 PPG (24th in NBA), 95.5 Opp. PPG (third)
- GS Stats: 110.7 PPG (14th in NBA), 105.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -2.5
- NO Odds to Win: -140
- GS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 233.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 0-3
- DAL Record: 2-0
- MEM Stats: 104.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (15th)
- DAL Stats: 125.5 PPG (second in NBA), 119.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DAL -2.5
- DAL Odds to Win: -140
- MEM Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 227.5 points
The Denver Nuggets play host to the Utah Jazz
The Jazz hit the road the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ALT and KJZZ
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DEN Record: 3-0
- UTA Record: 1-2
- DEN Stats: 118.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (fifth)
- UTA Stats: 112.7 PPG (12th in NBA), 124.7 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)
- UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -7.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -350
- UTA Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 230.5 points
The Los Angeles Lakers host the Orlando Magic
The Magic go on the road to face the Lakers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 1-2
- ORL Record: 2-0
- LAL Stats: 111.3 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
- ORL Stats: 109.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 91.5 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -3.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -165
- ORL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 221.5 points
