On Monday, October 30 at 8:03 PM ET, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers visit Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field. The series is currently tied 1-1.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA) vs Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 66 (58.9%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 66-46 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (58.9% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rangers have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 50 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 42 of 89 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Adolis García 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Evan Carter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Corey Seager 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+130)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -130 1st 1st

