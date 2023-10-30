Currently, the Dallas Stars (4-1-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) at American Airlines Center on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Season Insights

The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

They have the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 20 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Columbus' total of 25 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 16th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -5, they are 25th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.