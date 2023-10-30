The Dallas Stars will host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, October 30, with the Blue Jackets having dropped three straight games.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 14 total goals (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest in league play.

The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 13 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (16 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 6 3 3 6 6 3 48% Wyatt Johnston 6 2 3 5 2 3 52% Jason Robertson 6 1 3 4 4 8 - Roope Hintz 5 2 2 4 0 0 49% Miro Heiskanen 6 1 3 4 1 5 -

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have conceded 25 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

With 20 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (18 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players