The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.558 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including four homers), battle starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers have a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 of the World Series.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

In 103 of 134 games this season (76.9%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 49 of those games he had more than one (36.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 26.9% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.

Seager has an RBI in 62 of 134 games this season, with multiple RBI in 25 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 73 games this season, with multiple runs 27 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings