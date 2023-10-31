Mitch Garver vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 of the World Series.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- In 20.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has driven in a run in 37 games this season (37.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 41.4% of his games this season (41 of 99), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mantiply makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 35 games this season. Opponents have a .236 batting average against him.
