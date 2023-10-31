The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers own a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 of the World Series.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

Joe Mantiply TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 63 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

In 20.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has driven in a run in 37 games this season (37.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 41.4% of his games this season (41 of 99), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .248 .392 OBP .347 .536 SLG .462 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 34/21 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings