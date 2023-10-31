Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the hill, on October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 94th in slugging.

In 71.0% of his games this year (125 of 176), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 75 of 176 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings