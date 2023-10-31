Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Joe Mantiply on the hill, on October 31 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 2-1 series lead.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Read More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 94th in slugging.
- In 71.0% of his games this year (125 of 176), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 43 of those games (24.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 20 games this year, he has homered (11.4%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 35.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 75 of 176 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Mantiply (2-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without allowing a hit.
- In 35 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 4.62 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
