The Phoenix Suns (2-1) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -6.5 226.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix's games last season went over this contest's total of 226.5 points 41 times.
  • Phoenix games had an average of 225.2 points last season, 1.3 less than this game's over/under.
  • Phoenix covered 43 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
  • Phoenix was the moneyline favorite 49 total times last season. It went 36-13 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -300 or shorter, the Suns had a 14-3 record (winning 82.4% of their games).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Suns' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio played 58 games last season that finished with a combined score over 226.5 points.
  • The average total points scored in Spurs games last year (226.5) is 9.6 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Spurs went 33-49-0 ATS last year.
  • San Antonio was underdogs in 77 games last season and won 19 (24.7%) of those contests.
  • The Spurs had a record of 8-38 in games where bookmakers had them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for San Antonio.

Suns vs Spurs Additional Info

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) last season than they did in road games (21-19-0).
  • The Suns exceeded the total in 19 of 41 home games (46.3%) last year. They fared better in road games, eclipsing the total in 23 of 41 matchups (56.1%).
  • Last season the Suns averaged 9.5 fewer points (113.6 per game) than the Spurs conceded (123.1).
  • When Phoenix put up more than 123.1 points, it was 18-4 versus the spread and 18-4 overall.

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • The Spurs' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .463 (19-22-0). On the road, it was .341 (14-27-0).
  • Looking at the over/under, San Antonio's games went over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (23 of 41, 56.1%) last season.
  • The Spurs put up 113 points per game last season, just 1.4 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allowed.
  • When scoring more than 111.6 points, San Antonio went 25-19 versus the spread and 17-27 overall.

Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights (Last Season)

Suns Spurs
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 113
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
18-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 25-19
18-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 17-27
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 123.1
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
30-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6
33-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-6

