Travis Jankowski is available when the Texas Rangers take on Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers up 2-1.

He is back in action for the first time since October 23, when he went 1-for-1 against the Astros.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 35 walks.
  • Jankowski has picked up a hit in 47 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has homered in one of 92 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 29.3% of his games this year (27 of 92), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
44 GP 41
.260 AVG .267
.364 OBP .348
.339 SLG .325
8 XBH 6
1 HR 0
19 RBI 11
15/20 K/BB 27/15
13 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • Mantiply gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.62, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 35 games this season. Opponents are batting .236 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.