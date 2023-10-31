Travis Jankowski is available when the Texas Rangers take on Joe Mantiply and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 4 of the World Series with the Rangers up 2-1.

He is back in action for the first time since October 23, when he went 1-for-1 against the Astros.

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Joe Mantiply

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jankowski is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 35 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 47 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has homered in one of 92 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 22.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 29.3% of his games this year (27 of 92), he has scored, and in six of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 44 GP 41 .260 AVG .267 .364 OBP .348 .339 SLG .325 8 XBH 6 1 HR 0 19 RBI 11 15/20 K/BB 27/15 13 SB 6

