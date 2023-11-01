A matchup at home versus the McMurry War Hawks is next on the schedule for the Abilene Christian Wildcats women (4-4), on Monday, December 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Abilene Christian Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Abilene Christian games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian's next matchup information

Opponent: McMurry War Hawks

McMurry War Hawks Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Teague Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Abilene Christian's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Abilene Christian players

Shop for Abilene Christian gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Payton Hull 8 17.6 3.9 1.6 1.6 0.4 49.0% (48-98) 45.2% (28-62) Bella Earle 8 13.1 7.9 3.9 1.1 0.1 44.6% (37-83) 34.9% (15-43) Aspen Thornton 8 11.4 3.3 2.0 1.5 0.0 37.5% (27-72) 44.1% (15-34) Addison Martin 7 10.9 5.9 1.4 1.1 0.0 41.8% (33-79) 0.0% (0-3) Emma Troxell 8 4.8 3.8 1.0 0.9 0.0 37.8% (14-37) 13.3% (2-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.