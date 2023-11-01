Where to Get Dak Prescott Cowboys Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
When you're cheering on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with Prescott's recent numbers and trends, below.
Dak Prescott 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|212
|300
|70.7%
|2,415
|17
|6
|8.1
|31
|135
|2
Prescott Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
|Week 8
|Rams
|25
|31
|304
|4
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|29
|44
|374
|3
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|26
|35
|404
|4
|1
|2
|17
|1
Dak Prescott's Next Game
- Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Panthers -10.5
- Over/Under: 42 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
