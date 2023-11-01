Buy Tickets for Dallas Stars NHL Games
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Pavelski (11 goals) and the Dallas Stars (15-7-3) will next play at home against the Vegas Golden Knights, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Dallas Stars in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Dallas games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Golden Knights
|H
|4:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 11
|Red Wings
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 15
|Senators
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 16
|Blues
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Mon, Dec 18
|Kraken
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Thu, Dec 21
|Canucks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sat, Dec 23
|Predators
|A
|3:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Wed, Dec 27
|Blues
|A
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Fri, Dec 29
|Blackhawks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
|Sun, Dec 31
|Blackhawks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Find tickets for these or any NHL game at Ticketmaster!
Dallas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Vegas Golden Knights
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: American Airlines Center
- Broadcast: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch NHL this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Dallas' next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Dallas players
Shop for Dallas gear at Fanatics!
- Pavelski: 11 goals and 14 assists
- Jason Robertson: eight goals and 16 assists
- Roope Hintz: 10 goals and 12 assists
- Scott Wedgewood: 5-1-1 record, .905 save percentage, 23 goals given up
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.