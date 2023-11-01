Evan Carter vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 5
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Evan Carter (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 3-1.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is hitting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter has picked up a hit in 28 of 38 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 38 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (15.8%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Carter has an RBI in 11 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 52.6% of his games this year (20 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
