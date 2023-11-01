Grant Williams and his Dallas Mavericks teammates will take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 125-110 win over the Grizzlies, Williams had 15 points.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-110)

Over 9.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Over 4.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league last season, conceding 111.8 points per contest.

The Bulls conceded 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last season, giving up 26.0 per game.

The Bulls gave up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Grant Williams vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 37 20 8 1 3 2 0 11/21/2022 35 13 7 1 3 0 0 11/4/2022 21 4 4 3 0 0 0 10/24/2022 18 0 3 1 0 0 1

