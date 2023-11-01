Houston Christian (4-6) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Monday, December 18 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Schreiner Mountaineers.

Upcoming Houston Christian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 18 Schreiner H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Texas A&M-CC A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Nicholls H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Northwestern State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Texas A&M-Commerce A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 New Orleans H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Lamar H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 SE Louisiana H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Incarnate Word A 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 New Orleans A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Nicholls A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 McNeese H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Incarnate Word H 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 SE Louisiana A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 22 Texas A&M-CC H 7:00 PM

Houston Christian's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Schreiner Mountaineers
  • Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Sharp Gymnasium

Top Houston Christian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
N'Denasija Collins 9 13.0 5.8 1.8 1.3 0.4 49.0% (49-100) 21.4% (3-14)
Kennedy Wilson 10 10.7 3.4 3.0 1.3 0.0 38.1% (37-97) 31.6% (6-19)
Enya Maguire 10 8.5 3.3 1.1 0.8 0.1 36.7% (33-90) 34.5% (19-55)
Amy Cotton 10 5.1 5.0 1.6 0.9 0.7 38.9% (21-54) 21.1% (4-19)
Hannah Fields 10 3.9 3.2 0.2 0.6 0.3 34.3% (12-35) 14.3% (1-7)

