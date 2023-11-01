Buy Tickets for Houston Rockets NBA Games
On Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET, the Houston Rockets (9-9) and Alperen Sengun, who is averaging 21.0 points per game, carry on their 2023-24 season when they play on the road against the Denver Nuggets.
Upcoming Houston games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Nuggets
|A
|9:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Spurs
|H
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 13
|Grizzlies
|H
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Grizzlies
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Bucks
|A
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Cavaliers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Hawks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Mavericks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Pelicans
|A
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Pacers
|H
|8:00 PM
Houston's next matchup information
- Opponent: Denver Nuggets
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Ball Arena
- Broadcast: ALT, Space City Home Network
- Favorite: Denver -8.5
- Total: 220.5 points
Top Houston players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Alperen Sengun
|18
|21.0
|9.0
|5.6
|0.9
|0.8
|54.4% (155-285)
|30.6% (15-49)
|Jalen Green
|18
|18.8
|4.7
|3.2
|0.6
|0.4
|42.4% (114-269)
|34.9% (38-109)
|Fred VanVleet
|17
|16.2
|4.1
|9.1
|0.8
|0.5
|38.6% (93-241)
|38.0% (52-137)
|Dillon Brooks
|18
|13.8
|3.4
|1.8
|0.9
|0.1
|48.4% (90-186)
|42.7% (32-75)
|Jabari Smith Jr.
|18
|12.9
|8.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.8
|50.5% (92-182)
|36.6% (30-82)
