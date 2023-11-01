Jalen Green NBA Player Preview vs. the Hornets - November 1
Jalen Green's Houston Rockets face the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Green, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Hornets
- Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)
- Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+130)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)
Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 117.2 points per contest last season made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- Conceding 46.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Hornets were 29th in the NBA in that category.
- The Hornets conceded 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).
- Defensively, the Hornets gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jalen Green vs. the Hornets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/7/2023
|39
|26
|3
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1/18/2023
|40
|41
|5
|7
|4
|0
|0
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.