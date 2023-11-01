The Dallas Mavericks, Josh Green included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Green, in his last game, had 12 points in a 125-110 win over the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to place a bet on Green's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Josh Green Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-106)

Over 10.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per game last year, seventh in the league.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per contest last season, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.