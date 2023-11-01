On Wednesday, Leody Taveras (batting .094 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 5 of the World Series with the Rangers up 3-1.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 98 games this year (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

Looking at the 159 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (8.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has picked up an RBI in 46 games this season (28.9%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (10.1%).

He has scored in 58 of 159 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings