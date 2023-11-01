Exclusive Offers on Prairie View A&M Panthers Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Prairie View A&M team leaders
Prairie View A&M team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Charles Smith IV
|7
|16.6
|5.0
|1.3
|1.3
|0.3
|Chris Felix Jr.
|7
|13.6
|3.6
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|Nick Gazelas
|7
|9.0
|1.7
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|Brian Myles
|7
|8.0
|7.9
|0.7
|0.7
|1.0
|Andre Nunley
|7
|7.4
|5.3
|2.1
|2.4
|0.4
|Charles Lane Jr.
|7
|7.3
|2.7
|0.7
|0.6
|0.0
|Orlando Horton Jr.
|5
|7.8
|3.4
|1.8
|1.6
|0.2
|Javontae Hopkins
|4
|9.3
|4.5
|1.3
|2.0
|0.0
|Mckinley Harris
|7
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|Justin Nimmer
|1
|4.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
Prairie View A&M season stats
- This season, Prairie View A&M has a 4-3 record so far.
- At home this year, the Panthers are unbeaten (1-0) while going 2-3 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games.
- Prairie View A&M's best victory this season came against the Abilene Christian Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 124) in the RPI. Prairie View A&M took home the 79-74 win on the road on November 14.
- The Panthers have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.
- Prairie View A&M's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 teams.
Upcoming Prairie View A&M games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 10
|Iowa State
|A
|1:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Northern Iowa
|A
|8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|North American
|H
|4:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Rice
|A
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|UTSA
|A
|8:00 PM
