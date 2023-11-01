Prairie View A&M (3-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET, on the road against the TCU Horned Frogs.

If you're looking to go to see the Prairie View A&M Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Prairie View A&M games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Prairie View A&M's next matchup information

Opponent: TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Schollmaier Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Prairie View A&M's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Prairie View A&M players

Shop for Prairie View A&M gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ryann Pane 6 13.8 3.2 2.8 1.7 0.2 45.5% (30-66) 42.9% (6-14) Gerlyn Smith 5 9.6 7.6 0.6 1.0 1.2 56.4% (22-39) - Desiree Lewis 6 7.2 3.8 1.0 1.2 0.3 52.0% (13-25) 0.0% (0-1) Jada Roberson 5 7.4 3.8 1.4 1.8 0.0 47.2% (17-36) 20.0% (1-5) Amauri Williams 6 6.0 6.2 0.5 0.3 0.7 45.5% (15-33) 0.0% (0-1)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.