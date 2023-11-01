Rice (3-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Wednesday, December 13 at 12:15 PM ET, at home against the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Upcoming Rice games

Rice's next matchup information

Opponent: Incarnate Word Cardinals

Incarnate Word Cardinals Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Location: Tudor Fieldhouse

Tudor Fieldhouse Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Rice players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Travis Evee 9 15.4 3.2 2.2 1.4 0.1 37.5% (45-120) 30.4% (17-56) Mekhi Mason 9 12.4 4.2 2.1 0.7 0.2 38.0% (38-100) 27.8% (10-36) Max Fiedler 9 8.8 8.4 5.1 0.3 0.7 68.6% (35-51) - Anthony Selden 7 8.1 2.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 48.7% (19-39) 33.3% (3-9) Alem Huseinovic 9 5.8 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.2 47.8% (22-46) 26.1% (6-23)

