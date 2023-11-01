On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (0-3) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (1-2). It will air at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Rockets vs. Hornets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rockets Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Rockets (-2.5) 222.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs Hornets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Rockets were outscored by 7.9 points per game last season (posting 110.7 points per game, 28th in league, while conceding 118.6 per outing, 28th in NBA) and had a -644 scoring differential.

The Hornets averaged 111 points per game last season (27th in the league) while giving up 117.2 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They had a -512 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 6.2 points per game.

The two teams combined to score 221.7 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams averaged 235.8 combined points per game last season, 13.3 more than the total for this matchup.

Houston compiled a 34-48-0 ATS record last year.

Charlotte won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 43 times.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +25000 - Hornets +50000 +25000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.