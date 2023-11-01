Rockets vs. Hornets November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (0-1) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.
Rockets vs. Hornets Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He also drained 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).
- Alperen Sengun put up 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He drained 55.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.
- Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks' numbers last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
- P.J. Washington put up 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.
- LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 boards.
- Gordon Hayward's stats last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made treys.
- Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 62.9% from the floor.
Rockets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Hornets
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|111.0
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.2
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.7%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|33.0%
