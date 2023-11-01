The Houston Rockets (0-1) square off against the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSSE

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest. He also drained 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).

Alperen Sengun put up 14.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He drained 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Dillon Brooks' numbers last season were 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier recorded 21.1 points last season, plus 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

P.J. Washington put up 15.7 points, 2.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

LaMelo Ball averaged 23.3 points, 8.4 assists and 6.4 boards.

Gordon Hayward's stats last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.0 made treys.

Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists, shooting 62.9% from the floor.

Rockets vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Hornets 110.7 Points Avg. 111.0 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.2 45.7% Field Goal % 45.7% 32.7% Three Point % 33.0%

