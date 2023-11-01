Rockets vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (0-3) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSSE. The matchup's over/under is set at 222.5.
Rockets vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-2.5
|222.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- In 54 games last season, Houston and its opponents went over 222.5 total points.
- The average number of points in Houston's contests last season was 229.3, which is 6.8 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Houston put together a 34-48-0 record against the spread last season.
- Houston won 71.4% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (5-2).
- The Rockets went 4-1 last year (winning 80% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 57.4%.
Rockets vs Hornets Additional Info
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Rockets played better at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 15 times in 41 road games.
- In terms of over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home last season, as they went over the total 18 times in 41 opportunities (43.9%). In road games, they hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).
- Last season the Rockets scored 110.7 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 117.2 the Hornets conceded.
- Houston went 14-5 versus the spread and 11-8 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.
Rockets vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Rockets
|Hornets
|110.7
|111
|28
|27
|14-5
|15-3
|11-8
|14-4
|118.6
|117.2
|28
|22
|14-9
|18-7
|13-10
|16-9
