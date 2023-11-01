How to Watch the Rockets vs. Hornets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Rockets (0-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Hornets.
Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Hornets Additional Info
|Rockets vs Hornets Injury Report
|Rockets vs Hornets Prediction
|Rockets vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Rockets vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (47.6%).
- In games Houston shot higher than 47.6% from the field, it went 11-14 overall.
- The Rockets were the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets finished ninth.
- Last year, the 110.7 points per game the Rockets averaged were 6.5 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (117.2).
- Houston went 11-8 last season when scoring more than 117.2 points.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Rockets played better when playing at home last season, averaging 110.8 points per game, compared to 110.7 per game in road games.
- At home, Houston allowed 6.9 fewer points per game (115.1) than away from home (122.0).
- The Rockets averaged 10.5 threes per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 0.3% points better than they averaged in away games (10.4 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Out
|Leg
