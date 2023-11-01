The Houston Rockets (0-3) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Hornets Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

In games Houston shot higher than 47.6% from the field, it went 11-14 overall.

The Rockets were the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Hornets finished ninth.

Last year, the 110.7 points per game the Rockets averaged were 6.5 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (117.2).

Houston went 11-8 last season when scoring more than 117.2 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Rockets played better when playing at home last season, averaging 110.8 points per game, compared to 110.7 per game in road games.

At home, Houston allowed 6.9 fewer points per game (115.1) than away from home (122.0).

The Rockets averaged 10.5 threes per game with a 32.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 0.3% points better than they averaged in away games (10.4 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).

Rockets Injuries