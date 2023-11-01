Buy Tickets for SMU Mustangs Women's Basketball Games
The SMU Mustangs women (3-5) will next be in action on the road against the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, on Thursday, December 14 at 7:00 PM ET.
SMU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters
- Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Thomas Assembly Center
Top SMU players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Tiara Young
|8
|20.5
|5.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.1
|52.6% (60-114)
|42.9% (6-14)
|Tamia Jones
|8
|10.4
|3.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.3
|47.8% (32-67)
|37.5% (9-24)
|Chantae Embry
|8
|10.0
|5.1
|2.1
|1.3
|0.1
|45.9% (28-61)
|50.0% (14-28)
|Reagan Bradley
|8
|8.6
|3.1
|3.8
|0.9
|0.0
|30.1% (22-73)
|25.0% (7-28)
|Amirah Abdur-Rahim
|8
|8.5
|5.5
|1.1
|0.3
|1.6
|46.9% (30-64)
|0.0% (0-3)
