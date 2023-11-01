SFA's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the 'Jacks are currently 5-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Wyoming Cowboys.

If you're looking to go to see the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming SFA games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Wyoming A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 New Mexico State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Paul Quinn H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 New Orleans H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 UT Rio Grande Valley A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UT Arlington H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Utah Tech A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Seattle U H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Grand Canyon H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Cal Baptist H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Utah Valley H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Tarleton State A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 UT Rio Grande Valley H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 UT Arlington A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

SFA's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wyoming Cowboys
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Arena-Auditorium
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for SFA's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top SFA players

Shop for SFA gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sadaidriene Hall 9 10.6 5.1 1.2 0.7 0.3 48.1% (37-77) 23.1% (3-13)
Latrell Jossell 9 8.8 1.4 1.4 0.8 0.0 41.8% (28-67) 41.5% (17-41)
Kyle Hayman 9 8.4 3.6 0.9 1.6 0.0 48.3% (29-60) 47.4% (9-19)
Nana Antwi-Boasiako 9 7.4 3.7 0.7 0.3 1.1 45.2% (19-42) 46.7% (7-15)
AJ Cajuste 9 7.4 2.9 3.0 0.7 0.0 40.4% (21-52) 18.2% (2-11)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.