Currently 7-2, the Texas A&M Aggies' next game is at home versus the Memphis Tigers, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Texas A&M games

Texas A&M's next matchup information

Opponent: Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Texas A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Wade Taylor IV 9 18.0 3.2 4.6 2.0 0.1 39.0% (53-136) 29.3% (17-58) Henry Coleman III 8 14.3 9.1 1.4 0.9 0.0 67.2% (45-67) - Tyrece Radford 6 13.0 4.8 2.2 0.3 0.2 47.0% (31-66) 31.6% (6-19) Hayden Hefner 9 8.3 2.4 1.2 0.7 0.0 43.1% (28-65) 39.5% (15-38) Jace Carter 9 6.7 3.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 33.3% (19-57) 23.5% (8-34)

