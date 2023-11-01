Buy Tickets for Texas A&M Aggies Women's Basketball Games
The Texas A&M Aggies (8-1) will be at home against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 1:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues.
If you're looking to go to see the Texas A&M Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Texas A&M games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M's next matchup information
- Opponent: Robert Morris Colonials
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Reed Arena
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Texas A&M's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Texas A&M players
Shop for Texas A&M gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Janiah Barker
|9
|13.4
|9.0
|1.7
|1.3
|0.4
|54.2% (52-96)
|40.9% (9-22)
|Endyia Rogers
|9
|11.2
|3.7
|4.2
|1.9
|0.2
|36.2% (34-94)
|40.9% (18-44)
|Aicha Coulibaly
|9
|10.6
|6.7
|2.2
|1.8
|0.6
|52.2% (36-69)
|10.0% (1-10)
|Lauren Ware
|9
|10.3
|8.9
|1.4
|0.3
|2.7
|45.9% (34-74)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Sahara Jones
|9
|6.1
|5.2
|1.1
|0.8
|0.2
|30.8% (20-65)
|7.1% (1-14)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.