Texas A&M-Commerce (4-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Monday, December 11 at 12:00 PM ET, at home against the Northern Colorado Bears.
Upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games
Texas A&M-Commerce's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Colorado Bears
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Texas A&M-Commerce players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jerome Brewer Jr.
|10
|12.9
|4.2
|0.8
|1.0
|1.0
|52.0% (51-98)
|27.3% (12-44)
|Kalen Williams
|10
|12.6
|2.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.0
|46.0% (46-100)
|34.8% (16-46)
|Tommie Lewis
|8
|9.9
|4.9
|1.5
|1.6
|0.5
|46.6% (27-58)
|40.0% (16-40)
|Zondrick Garrett
|10
|6.1
|3.1
|0.6
|0.5
|1.4
|47.1% (24-51)
|14.3% (2-14)
|Evan Phelps
|10
|5.9
|1.7
|1.2
|0.7
|0.4
|39.2% (20-51)
|35.9% (14-39)
