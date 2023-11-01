Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Texas Longhorns! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Texas team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Max Abmas 6 15.2 3.0 3.7 0.8 0.0 Ithiel Horton 6 12.7 2.5 2.0 1.0 0.0 Kadin Shedrick 5 14.8 4.2 1.4 1.4 1.2 Tyrese Hunter 6 12.2 2.2 4.0 0.8 0.3 Dillon Mitchell 6 11.7 8.5 2.2 1.0 1.3 Brock Cunningham 6 6.8 5.3 2.5 2.2 0.7 Ze'Rik Onyema 6 6.2 4.5 0.2 0.2 1.3 Chendall Weaver 6 2.8 1.8 0.8 0.3 0.5 Chris Johnson 5 1.8 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.0 Alex Anamekwe 4 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

Texas season stats

Texas has a 5-1 record on the season so far.

Texas notched its best win of the season on November 26 by claiming an 86-63 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys, the No. 75-ranked team based on the RPI.

When taking on teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Longhorns are winless in one game.

Of Texas' 23 remaining games, eight are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Texas games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Texas State H 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Marquette A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Houston Christian H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 LSU N 12:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Texas A&M-CC H 3:00 PM

