A matchup at the Sam Houston Bearkats is next on the schedule for the UT Arlington Mavericks women (1-8), on Saturday, December 16 at 3:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the UT Arlington Mavericks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UT Arlington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Sam Houston A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Jacksonville State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 New Mexico State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Tarleton State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 SFA H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Utah Valley A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Seattle U A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 UT Rio Grande Valley A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Abilene Christian H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Grand Canyon A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Southern Utah H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Utah Tech H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Cal Baptist H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 SFA A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Tarleton State A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Sam Houston Bearkats
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UT Arlington's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UT Arlington players

Shop for UT Arlington gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Gia Adams 9 12.4 2.4 2.6 1.6 0.2 37.3% (44-118) 22.6% (7-31)
Avery Brittingham 9 12.2 8.6 2.7 1.9 1.0 46.0% (40-87) 46.7% (7-15)
Taliyah Clark 9 11.1 3.2 1.8 0.9 0.4 38.8% (31-80) 36.8% (14-38)
Hannah Humphrey 9 7.8 1.3 1.0 1.3 0.2 43.1% (28-65) 37.1% (13-35)
Nya Threatt 9 7.1 2.4 2.6 0.3 0.0 25.4% (17-67) 29.2% (7-24)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.