UTEP team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tae Hardy 8 15.1 3.0 3.6 1.8 0.1 Zid Powell 8 11.3 5.1 3.4 2.0 0.4 Otis Frazier III 8 11.0 3.5 1.6 1.8 0.3 Calvin Solomon 8 10.0 4.6 2.8 1.6 0.9 Elijah Jones 8 8.1 2.8 0.1 0.8 0.5 Corey Camper Jr. 8 8.1 1.8 0.8 0.8 0.3 Kevin Kalu 8 4.8 6.4 0.0 0.4 0.6 David Terrell Jr. 8 4.1 1.5 2.6 1.3 0.3 Derick Hamilton 7 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 Jonathan dos Anjos 8 2.0 2.6 0.3 0.5 0.1

UTEP season stats

UTEP is 5-3 so far this season.

The Miners are 4-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

UTEP took down the No. 302-ranked (according to the RPI) California Golden Bears, 75-72, on November 21, which goes down as its signature victory of the season.

The Miners, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on UTEP's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming UTEP games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 Western New Mexico H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Oregon A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Abilene Christian A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Norfolk State H 9:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Seattle U H 9:00 PM

