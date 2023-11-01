Buy Tickets for UTEP Miners Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 4-5, the UTEP Miners' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at home versus the Portland Pilots, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to see the UTEP Miners in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming UTEP games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
UTEP's next matchup information
- Opponent: Portland Pilots
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Don Haskins Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for UTEP's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top UTEP players
Shop for UTEP gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jane Asinde
|8
|16.0
|9.5
|1.0
|2.0
|0.4
|42.9% (45-105)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Erin Wilson
|9
|12.4
|8.2
|1.0
|1.3
|0.0
|40.9% (36-88)
|18.2% (2-11)
|Mahri Petree
|9
|8.4
|2.8
|1.4
|1.0
|0.4
|41.7% (30-72)
|34.8% (8-23)
|Adhel Tac
|9
|7.7
|4.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.1
|40.7% (22-54)
|50.0% (5-10)
|Aaliyah Stanton
|9
|6.1
|1.6
|1.6
|0.3
|0.1
|47.7% (21-44)
|61.5% (8-13)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.