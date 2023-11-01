Do you live and breathe all things UTSA? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your pride in the Roadrunners. For more details, including updated team stats, keep scrolling.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UTSA Roadrunners jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UTSA team leaders

Want to buy Christian Tucker's jersey? Or another UTSA player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Christian Tucker 7 12.4 3.1 5.3 1.0 0.1 Dre Fuller Jr. 7 12.3 7.6 1.1 0.6 0.7 Adante' Holiman 7 12.0 2.3 2.3 0.9 0.3 PJ Carter 7 10.0 1.4 0.4 0.3 0.1 Trey Edmonds 7 8.3 6.6 0.7 0.7 0.6 Carlton Linguard 7 7.7 7.0 0.7 0.4 1.6 Isaiah Wyatt 7 6.4 3.9 1.1 1.0 0.4 Chandler Cuthrell 7 4.6 4.4 0.4 0.3 0.7 Massal Diouf 7 1.7 1.3 0.1 0.1 0.6 Nazar Mahmoud 6 1.8 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.0

UTSA season stats

UTSA has three wins so far this season (3-4).

The Roadrunners have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road.

Against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on November 25, UTSA captured its signature win of the season, which was a 90-80 home victory.

The Roadrunners, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

Of UTSA's 24 remaining games, one are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Roadrunners? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UTSA games

Check out the Roadrunners in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Lamar H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Arkansas-Fort Smith H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Little Rock A 7:30 PM Sun, Dec 17 Oregon State A 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Army H 8:00 PM

Check out the Roadrunners this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.