Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Bell County, Texas this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Harker Heights High School at Bryan High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 2

7:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Bryan, TX

Bryan, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hallettsville High School at Central Texas Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Belton, TX

Belton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Waco University High School at Belton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Salado High School at Madisonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madisonville, TX

Madisonville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple High School at Copperas Cove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove, TX Conference: 6A - District 12

6A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Ellison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkhart High School at Rogers High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 3

7:25 PM CT on November 3 Location: Rogers, TX

Rogers, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy High School at Franklin High School