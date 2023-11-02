We have 2023 high school football competition in El Paso County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Coronado High School - El Paso at Montwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2

7:00 PM MT on November 2 Location: el paso, TX

el paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 3

4:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ozona High School at Anthony High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3

6:00 PM MT on November 3 Location: Anthony, TX

Anthony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Rising Star High School at Moran High School