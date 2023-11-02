Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in El Paso County, Texas this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Coronado High School - El Paso at Montwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 2
- Location: el paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Eastwood High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ozona High School at Anthony High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 3
- Location: Anthony, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rising Star High School at Moran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moran, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.