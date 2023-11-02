Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Ellis County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Blum High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Avalon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ennis High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everman High School at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maypearl High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alvarado High School at Life High School Waxahachie
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
