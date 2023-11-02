Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fort Bend County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Fort Bend County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Terry High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy Jordan High School at Morton Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dayton High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hightower High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntsville High School at Randle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Foster High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Needville High School at Iowa Colony High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Bend Christian Academy at Monsignor Kelly Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Kempner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Dulles High School at Clements High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Ranch High School at Elkins High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 20
- How to Stream: Watch Here
