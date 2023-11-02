On Thursday, November 2 at 7:20 PM CT, Cotton Center High School will host Hart High School in a clash between 1A - teams.

Hart vs. Cotton Center Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM CT
  • Location: Cotton Center, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Castro County Games This Week

Canadian High School at Dimmitt High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dimmitt, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

