Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will play the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Heiskanen's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 25:01 on the ice per game.

Heiskanen has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Heiskanen has tallied point in two of eight games this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Heiskanen has an assist in two of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of those contests.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Heiskanen has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

The team's -10 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 4 Points 3 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 3

