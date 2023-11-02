On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Ryan Suter going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter is yet to score through eight games this season.
  • He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
  • Suter has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 32 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.5 hits and 11.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.