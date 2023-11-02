Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Place. Considering a wager on Seguin in the Stars-Oilers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

Seguin's plus-minus this season, in 16:19 per game on the ice, is +1.

Seguin has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

Seguin has a point in four games this season through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Seguin has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Seguin has an implied probability of 45.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seguin has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seguin Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (4.0 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 8 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

