A match in the Moselle Open quarterfinals is next for Alexander Shevchenko, and he will go up against Karen Khachanov.

Shevchenko at the 2023 Moselle Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Les Arenes de Metz

Les Arenes de Metz Location: Metz, France

Metz, France Court Surface: Hard

Shevchenko's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 (at 8:00 AM ET), Shevchenko will meet Khachanov, after defeating Mate Valkusz 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 in the previous round.

Shevchenko Stats

Shevchenko is coming off a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 win over No. 232-ranked Valkusz in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Shevchenko is 22-22 over the past year, with no tournament titles.

Shevchenko is 13-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Shevchenko, over the past 12 months, has played 44 matches across all court types, and 24.4 games per match.

In his 27 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Shevchenko has averaged 25.5 games.

Shevchenko, over the past year, has won 73.1% of his service games and 23.0% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Shevchenko has claimed 19.7% of his return games and 77.1% of his service games.

