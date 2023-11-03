Benjamin High School plays at Crowell High School on Friday, November 3 at 7:30 PM CT, in 1A - action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Benjamin vs. Crowell Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Crowell, TX

Crowell, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Knox County Games This Week

Munday High School at Archer City High School