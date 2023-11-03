Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Bexar County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Holy Cross Of San Antonio at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pieper High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
