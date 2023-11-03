Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Bronte High School vs. Loraine High School Game - November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is an intriguing high school matchup in Loraine, TX on Friday, November 3 (starting at 7:30 PM CT), with Loraine High School hosting Bronte High School.
Bronte vs. Loraine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Loraine, TX
Other Mitchell County Games This Week
Colorado High School at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Stamford, TX
