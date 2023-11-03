Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burleson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Burleson County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burleson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Falls City High School at Somerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Somerville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.