Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Castro County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Castro County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Castro County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Canadian High School at Dimmitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Dimmitt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hart High School at Cotton Center High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cotton Center, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
